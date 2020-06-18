Face mask challenge launched in Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM - Face mask challenge was launched in the city of Semey, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the city’s information center.

The information center noted that the number of cases of coronavirus infection is daily increasing. The flashmob was launched in the city in order to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases.

The challenge was supported by Kazakhstani pop stars including Aidana Medenova and Gulmira Sarina, urban community members, athletes, youth and well-known bloggers of the city.