    Eyewitness rescues 2 kids from drowning in Abai region

    18 July 2023, 16:16

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Two kids, born in 2014 and 2015, were saved from drowning in the lake in Borodulikhinskiy district, Abai region, on July 17, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Eyewitness Sergei Berdyugin helped save two kids from drowning in the lake in Borodulikhinskiy district, Abai region. The kids were taken to hospital, their health condition is regarded as good.

    The Emergency Situations Ministry warns to keep vigilance and know basic safety rules in the water.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

