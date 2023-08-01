Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Extremely hot weather forecast in most regions Aug 1

    1 August 2023, 07:28

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The atmospheric fronts moving through the territory of Kazakhstan will bring unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm to most regions of the country. Strong gusts of wind will hit across the country, and foggy conditions are predicted for northern regions in the morning, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Extremely hot weather with temperatures rising to +35+40° will grip Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Atyrau, Zhetysu, Ulytau, Abai regions, south of Kostanay, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau regions.

    Fire risk will be high in North Kazakhstan region, western, northwestern and central areas of West Kazakhstan region.

    Fire hazard remains extremely high in Mangistau, Turkistan, Almaty, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai regions, in the south of Kostanay, in western areas of Atyrau region, in the south, east of Pavlodar region, and in the south, west of Akmola region.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Snow falls in East Kazakhstan rgn
    July sweltering heat breaks record in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Tokayev meets with Kazakhfilm Chairman Azamat Satybaldy
    2 Dastan Ryspekov relieved of Tourism Industry Committee Chairman post
    3 Atyrau oil refinery exceeds oil production target in 1H of 2023
    4 Pavlodar region leads nation in electricity generation
    5 FIFA president hails "best ever" Women's World Cup