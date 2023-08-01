Extremely hot weather forecast in most regions Aug 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The atmospheric fronts moving through the territory of Kazakhstan will bring unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm to most regions of the country. Strong gusts of wind will hit across the country, and foggy conditions are predicted for northern regions in the morning, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Extremely hot weather with temperatures rising to +35+40° will grip Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Atyrau, Zhetysu, Ulytau, Abai regions, south of Kostanay, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau regions.

Fire risk will be high in North Kazakhstan region, western, northwestern and central areas of West Kazakhstan region.

Fire hazard remains extremely high in Mangistau, Turkistan, Almaty, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai regions, in the south of Kostanay, in western areas of Atyrau region, in the south, east of Pavlodar region, and in the south, west of Akmola region.