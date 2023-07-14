Go to the main site
    Extreme weather in Italy’s Friuli, over 500 emergency calls

    14 July 2023, 11:41

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Emergency responders in Friuli Venezia Giulia (FVG) received over 500 calls for help in the early hours of Thursday morning after a bout of extreme weather brought strong winds, severe localised hailstorms and torrential rainfall to the northeastern region, ANSA reports.

    Roofs were blown off, trees were uprooted and electricity poles were torn down leading to power outages in some areas. Over ten people had to be evacuated from their homes. The extreme weather event started around 2.30 am local time and lasted for several hours.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

