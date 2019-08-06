Go to the main site
    Extreme heatwave, thunderstorm and squall to hit several regions Aug 7-8

    6 August 2019, 21:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather warning for several regions, Kazinform reports.

    Thunderstorm, squall and hail as well as a 15-20mpswestern wind are expected in parts of North Kazakhstan region on August 7-8.

    Thunderstorm and a 15-20mps southwestern and western windwill hit some areas of Kostanay region. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

    A 15-20mps north-eastern and northern wind will strikeKyzylorda region on August 7 in the morning and in the daytime. Dust storm willhit some areas in the daytime. Fervent heat up to +41°C is expected in southernparts of the region. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

    An extreme heatwave up to 42°C will grip Almaty regionon August 7-8 in the daytime. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

