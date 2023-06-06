Go to the main site
    Extreme heat persists in N Kazakhstan

    6 June 2023, 12:30

    PEROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan is set to brace for another hot day with mercury soaring as high as 39 degrees Celsius on June 6, Kazinform reports.

    Thunderstorms are expected to strike the region’s north, south, and east. High wind gusting 15-20 m/s is forecast to sweep through the region locally.

    Mets issued a weather warning as heat index is predicted to surge to 35-39 degrees Celsius. Fire threat remains high.

    Scorching weather persists in the region for a couple of days hitting new records. Air temperature will drop below 30 degrees Celsius in the second half of the week.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

