Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

Extreme heat persists in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 June 2023, 12:30
Extreme heat persists in N Kazakhstan

PEROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan is set to brace for another hot day with mercury soaring as high as 39 degrees Celsius on June 6, Kazinform reports.

Thunderstorms are expected to strike the region’s north, south, and east. High wind gusting 15-20 m/s is forecast to sweep through the region locally.

Mets issued a weather warning as heat index is predicted to surge to 35-39 degrees Celsius. Fire threat remains high.

Scorching weather persists in the region for a couple of days hitting new records. Air temperature will drop below 30 degrees Celsius in the second half of the week.


North Kazakhstan region   Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan