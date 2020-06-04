Extreme heat in store for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm warning has been issued in four regions of the country, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm, 15-20 mps northwestern wind are predicted for Atyrau region. Forecasters warn about 35°C heat in the region. Chance of storm is 80-85%.

A thunderstorm is expected in some parts of Almaty region on June 5. 15-20 mps western wind will blow in the region in the afternoon. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

Thunderstorm, dust storm and 38°C heat are expected in Mangistau region and the city of Aktau on June 5. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

On June 5 air temperature will reach 40°C in Kyzylorda region. Dust storm and 15-20 mps wind are in store for the region as well. Chance of storm is 90-100%.



