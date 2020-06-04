Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Extreme heat in store for Kazakhstan

    4 June 2020, 17:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm warning has been issued in four regions of the country, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm, 15-20 mps northwestern wind are predicted for Atyrau region. Forecasters warn about 35°C heat in the region. Chance of storm is 80-85%.

    A thunderstorm is expected in some parts of Almaty region on June 5. 15-20 mps western wind will blow in the region in the afternoon. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

    Thunderstorm, dust storm and 38°C heat are expected in Mangistau region and the city of Aktau on June 5. Chance of storm is 90-95%.

    On June 5 air temperature will reach 40°C in Kyzylorda region. Dust storm and 15-20 mps wind are in store for the region as well. Chance of storm is 90-100%.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3