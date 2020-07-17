Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    Extreme fire hazard in Kazakhstan: steppes continue burning in several regions

    17 July 2020, 14:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is facing high fire threat due to fervent heat across the republic, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Emergency Situations Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

    In total, the day before 17 cases of wildfires were registered in the country.

    Firefighters continue to eliminate forest fire on the territory of «Budarinskoye lesnichestvo» in West Kazakhstan region. MI-8 helicopter of JSC Kazaviaspas discharged 325 tons of water to eliminate the fire. It is worth noting that air temperature in the region is +38C. According to forecasters, wind here strengthens to 18 m/s.

    In addition, over the past day, dried grass, trees and canes fires have been suppressed in Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. The total area of ​​steppe fires in the above mentioned regions was 18.696 thousand hectares.

    The main causes of wildfires are hot temperatures, abandoned campfires, cigarette butts left on the land, dried grass burning and lightning.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Incidents Environment Ministry of Internal Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region