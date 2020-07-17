Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Extreme fire hazard in Kazakhstan: steppes continue burning in several regions

Alzhanova Raushan
17 July 2020, 14:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is facing high fire threat due to fervent heat across the republic, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Emergency Situations Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In total, the day before 17 cases of wildfires were registered in the country.

Firefighters continue to eliminate forest fire on the territory of «Budarinskoye lesnichestvo» in West Kazakhstan region. MI-8 helicopter of JSC Kazaviaspas discharged 325 tons of water to eliminate the fire. It is worth noting that air temperature in the region is +38C. According to forecasters, wind here strengthens to 18 m/s.

In addition, over the past day, dried grass, trees and canes fires have been suppressed in Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. The total area of ​​steppe fires in the above mentioned regions was 18.696 thousand hectares.

The main causes of wildfires are hot temperatures, abandoned campfires, cigarette butts left on the land, dried grass burning and lightning.

