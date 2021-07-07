Extreme drought expected in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a drought forecast for Kazakhstan for this July, Kazinform reports.

According to the statistical forecasting extreme drought is set to grip Nura, Irgiz in Aktobe region, Karamendy, Amangeldy in Kostanay region, Kulsary in Atyrau and Mangistau region's Akkuduk, while severe drought conditions are expected locally in Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Mangistau regions. Moderate drought is forecast to batter some districts in Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions.