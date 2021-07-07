Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Extreme drought expected in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 July 2021, 10:55
Extreme drought expected in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a drought forecast for Kazakhstan for this July, Kazinform reports.

According to the statistical forecasting extreme drought is set to grip Nura, Irgiz in Aktobe region, Karamendy, Amangeldy in Kostanay region, Kulsary in Atyrau and Mangistau region's Akkuduk, while severe drought conditions are expected locally in Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Mangistau regions. Moderate drought is forecast to batter some districts in Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions.


Natural disasters   Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022