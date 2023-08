Extreme drought expected in 3 rgns of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Extreme drought is expected in August in three regions including Amageldy and Dzhangeldy districts in Kostanay regions, Aiteke bi in Aktobe region and Karmkshy district in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.

Moderate drought is forecast for some districts in Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.