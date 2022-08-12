Go to the main site
    Extratropical cyclone causes strong winds and damage in Brazil

    12 August 2022 14:44

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The displacement of the extratropical cyclone, which had reached the states of Santa Catarina and São Paulo, brought strong gusts of wind and damage this Thursday morning (Aug. 11) to Rio de Janeiro, Agencia Brasil reports.

    Besides strong winds, waves of up to 4 meters have been recorded in the area. Heavy swells started yesterday (Aug. 10) at 9 am, according to the Brazilian Navy's statement, and shall continue until 9 pm tomorrow (Aug. 12).

    In order to avoid accidents, the Navy recommends no activities at all in the sea or at the beach, like swimming, fishing, riding boats and bikes, and other sports in the area. One should also avoid observation decks, and being at the seashore. It is also not recommended to try to rescue drowning victims. In case of emergency, one should call the Fire Department (193) and the Civil Defense (199).


    Photo: Agencia Brasil
