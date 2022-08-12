Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Extratropical cyclone causes strong winds and damage in Brazil
12 August 2022 14:44

Extratropical cyclone causes strong winds and damage in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The displacement of the extratropical cyclone, which had reached the states of Santa Catarina and São Paulo, brought strong gusts of wind and damage this Thursday morning (Aug. 11) to Rio de Janeiro, Agencia Brasil reports.

Besides strong winds, waves of up to 4 meters have been recorded in the area. Heavy swells started yesterday (Aug. 10) at 9 am, according to the Brazilian Navy's statement, and shall continue until 9 pm tomorrow (Aug. 12).

In order to avoid accidents, the Navy recommends no activities at all in the sea or at the beach, like swimming, fishing, riding boats and bikes, and other sports in the area. One should also avoid observation decks, and being at the seashore. It is also not recommended to try to rescue drowning victims. In case of emergency, one should call the Fire Department (193) and the Civil Defense (199).


Photo: Agencia Brasil


Related news
SARS cases up among children in Brazil, COVID-19 still predominant
Despite winter, Brazil sees highest-ever average temperature in July
Read also
Monkeypox vaccines no longer need registration in Brazil
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 130,000; death toll hits 3-month high
Climate change turning up heat in Europe's forests
COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
COVID incidence and Rt drop again in Italy
UAE announces 693 new COVID-19 cases, 659 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours
SARS cases up among children in Brazil, COVID-19 still predominant
Russia records 37,609 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since March 14 — crisis center
Popular
1 Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
2 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
3 August 20. Today's Birthdays
4 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
5 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty

News

Archive