Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Extraordinary meeting of Turkic Council member states opens in Baku on Feb. 6

6 February 2020, 12:39
Extraordinary meeting of Turkic Council member states opens in Baku on Feb. 6

BAKU. KAZINFORM - An extraordinary meeting of foreign affairs ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (CCTS) opens in Baku today on Feb. 6, Trend reports.

The ministers of foreign affairs of the states are already in Baku.

The meeting of foreign ministers of the CCTS was held in Baku on October 13-14, 2019. The seventh meeting of the council was held on October 15-16, 2019.

CCTS is an international organization, uniting Turkic states. The council was created on October 3, 2009 in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.


Turkic speaking states    Azerbaijan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region