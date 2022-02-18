Go to the main site
    Extraordinary Congress of Nur Otan party scheduled for Mar 1

    18 February 2022, 11:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Nur Otan party Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decided to convene the 22nd extraordinary Congress on March 1, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the party's executive secretary Askhat Oralov.

    «Today, Chairman of the Nur Otan party Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decided to convene the 22nd extraordinary Congress on March 1. It will bring together delegates from all regions. The Central Office as well as regional ones has already begun preparation measures. During the Congress, it is expected that priorities for further modernization of the party's work will be discussed,» reads the Facebook post.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Nur Otan Party Kazakhstan
