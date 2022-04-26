Extraordinary congress of AMANAT Party begins

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The XXIII extraordinary congress of the AMANAT Party has started in virtual format with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The participants of the extraordinary congress are expected to discuss the accession of ADAL Party to AMANAT Party.

Last week Executive Secretary of the Party Askhat Oralov announced via his official Facebook the convocation of the extraordinary congress of the AMANAT Party.

Sessions of the political councils were held in all regions of the country on April 22. As a result of the session, 403 delegates were elected to take part in the congress.

Until 1 March 2022 the AMANAT Party was named the Nur Otan Party. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took over the chairmanship of the Party in January 2022.