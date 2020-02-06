Extraordinary Conference of Turkic Council FMs held in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s delegation headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi participated in the Extraordinary Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTS), Kazinform reports.

Those attending the Conference were foreign ministers of Azerbaijan – Elmar Mammadyarov, Kyrgyzstan – Chingiz Aidarbekov, Turkey – Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Uzbekistan – Abdulaziz Kamilov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Levente Magyar.

The meeting discussed the issues of cooperation between the countries and organizations which are not members of the Turkic Council. The participants also discussed renaming the organization and Turkic Future - 2040 programme.

The foreign ministers adopted the regulation on Honorary Chair of the Turkic Council. On October 15, 2019, during the 7th Summit of the CCTS, First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was elected Honorary Chairman of the Council.

In his speech, Mukhtar Tleuberdi highlighted the initiatives of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev on renaming the organization and elaboration of Turkic Future-2040 programme, outlined at the 7th Summit.

Secretary General of the Turkic Council, Kazakh Diplomat Bagdad Amreyev told the attendees about the rise in interest of the international community in the Turkic Council. In this regard, the Conference participants stressed the importance of adoption of the regulation on obtaining the status of observer and partner of the organization.

The sides also debated the place and term of the 8th Summit of the Turkic Council.

On the sidelines of the event, Minister Tleuberdi had a bilateral meeting with Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic Speaking Countries Altynbek Mamayussupov.



