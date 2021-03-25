Go to the main site
    Extra COVID-19 beds added as Almaty city remains in 'red zone'

    25 March 2021, 15:41

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The number of beds for patients with the coronavirus infection has been increased in Almaty since the city is in the ‘red zone’, representative of the Public Health Department of the city Laura Myrzagali said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Since March 1, Almaty city has seen an increase in the number of fresh infections. Due to that, the number of COVID-19 beds has been increased from 3,400 up to 5,000. In the past 24 hours, Almaty city has reported 230 new patients with the coronavirus infection. 100 patients have been released from the infectious facilities after making full recovery,» Ms Myrzagali said during the online press briefing.

    In addition, according to her, the Public Health Department unveiled a headquarters during the holidays in order to keep the epidemiological situation stable.

    It bears to remind that Almaty city has been in the ‘red zone’ since March 10, 2021. Due to that, new curbs were announced in the city on March 21-28. The city authorities suspended the operations of shopping malls and markets and limited the working hours of public transport.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

