External turnover to hit nearly USD 100 bln, Kazakh Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister focused on the country’s key economic trends, Kazinform reports.

«In 2019 the GDP grew by 4.5%, inflation by 5.4%, household income increased in real terms by 6.5%. Inflation stood at 4.8%. Investments into agriculture rose by 8.5%, unemployment settled at 4.8%. Export hit USD 58 bln,» the Minister said.vc According to him, the country’s external turnover climbed to USD 96 bln.

For the past four months the country’s GDP dropped by 0.2%, while goods production grew by 5.8%. Production of services decreased by 4%. Annual inflation rate accelerated up to 6.7%. Fixed investments in real terms grew by 0.9%. He also added that the new approaches are being developed to attract investments.



