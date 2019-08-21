Go to the main site
    Extended session of Political Council of Nur Otan Party kicks off

    21 August 2019, 10:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An extended session of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party chaired by First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has started in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

    Earlier it was reported that Chairman of the PartyNursultan Nazarbayev had signed the decree to convene the extended session ofthe Party’s Political Council on August 21. Representatives of the Government,the Party’s Majilis fraction and governors of the regions are expected toparticipate as well.

    On August 16, First President – Elbasy NursultanNazarbayev chaired the session of the Bureau of the Political Council of theNur Otan Party. The session focused on a wide range of important issues,including preparations for the election period in the context of the newelection legislation.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev urged to step up the Party’spreparations for the elections to the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

