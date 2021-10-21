Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Extended session of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Council kicks off in Nur-Sutlan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 October 2021, 11:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has started in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the session, representatives of different ethno-cultural associations are expected to discuss the important issues of strengthening of inter-ethnic consent and new tasks which the Assembly is facing. Present-day global and regional challenges stimulate further strengthening of unity of all Kazakhstanis. The national model of polyethnic relations becomes the shield to counteract new threats. Multi-ethnic neighborhood has formed a unique type of world outlook and the Assembly played a significant role in that process.

The People’s Assembly not only supports the national cultural traditions but also helps maintain interstate ties.

The composition of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan was updated on June 9, 2021. Now it consists of 76 members, including the representatives of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Office of the First President-Elbasy, ministers of information and social development, culture and sport, education and science, akims (mayors) of the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, akims (heads) of regions who also serve as the chairmen of the regional offices of the People’s Assembly. 10 members of the Council represent the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and two members are deputies of the Senate.


