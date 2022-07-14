Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Extended session of Kazakh Government chaired by President kicks off

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 July 2022, 10:32
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The extended session of the Kazakh Government under the chairmanship of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has started in the capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the extended session are members of the Government, akims (governors) of regions as well as mayors of the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent and heads of government agencies.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov is expected to take the floor to deliver a report. The extended session will focus on the results of socioeconomic development in 1H of 2022, including the issues of inflation and investment.

It was in June 2022 that the Prime Minister announced the upcoming extended session of the Government.


Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
