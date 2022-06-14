Go to the main site
    Extended session of Government chaired by President scheduled for July – PM

    14 June 2022, 11:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An extended session of the Kazakh Government chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is scheduled for July, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov announced Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The extended session of the Government chaired by President Tokayev this July will focus on summing up results of socioeconomic development of the country in the first half of 2022, including the issues of inflation and investment.

    Participants of the session will sum up results of socioeconomic development of 20 regions, including three new ones, Smailov noted.

    Recall that three new regions Abai, Zhetysu and Ulytau have appeared on the map of Kazakhstan starting this month.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
