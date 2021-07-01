Extended meeting of the AIFC Management Council convenes

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held the extended meeting of the AIFC Management Council to debate AIFC operations for 2020, and suggestions for its further development, the Akorda press service reports.

The President outlined some vital tasks for further development of the financial centre. In particular he noted importance of efficient privatization of the companies on the AIFC exchange. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also approved the proposal to issue public stock on the AIFC exchange, supported the initiative to grant AIFC licensees access to the country’s entire financial market.

Following the meeting the Head of State approved the 2020 AIFC Annual Report charging the Government, National Bank and other concerned bodies to submit coordinated proposals on the suggestions put forward within 3 months.



