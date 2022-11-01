Exporters may receive 34 billion tenge from DBK by yearend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Development Bank of Kazakhstan reports that by the end of the year it has 34 billion tenge which are intended to finance pre-export operations of domestic export-oriented enterprises, the press service of the DBK informed.

The preferential sum is provided within the framework of Nurly Zhol State Program as well as from bank’s direct borrowings of the capital markets.

Opening of a credit line is possible before the end of this year. All exporting enterprises can apply for financing. The minimum loan amount is 1 billion tenge which can be used to purchase raw materials and supplies as well as for the payment of the current expenses associated with the production of exported products. The bank accepts applications via website.