Export potential of northern regions of Kazakhstan to Russia hit USD 1 bln

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The export potential of the northern regions of Kazakhstan to Russia hit some USD 1 bln,» Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov told the Government meeting.

The export potential of Kazakhstan’s northern regions to Siberia, Far East and northern regions of Russia makes about USD 1 bln. It is expected to further develop wholesale distribution centres in Petropavlovsk into a full-fledged industrial, trade and logistics hub. The hub is supposed to become a platform for industrial cooperation with Russian enterprises, to establish interaction and synergy with trading hubs built jointly with the neighboring countries.

As earlier reported, the Government adopted the complex plan for the socioeconomic development of North Kazakhstan for 2021-2025.



