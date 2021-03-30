Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Export potential of northern regions of Kazakhstan to Russia hit USD 1 bln

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 March 2021, 11:08
Export potential of northern regions of Kazakhstan to Russia hit USD 1 bln

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The export potential of the northern regions of Kazakhstan to Russia hit some USD 1 bln,» Trade and Integration Minister of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov told the Government meeting.

The export potential of Kazakhstan’s northern regions to Siberia, Far East and northern regions of Russia makes about USD 1 bln. It is expected to further develop wholesale distribution centres in Petropavlovsk into a full-fledged industrial, trade and logistics hub. The hub is supposed to become a platform for industrial cooperation with Russian enterprises, to establish interaction and synergy with trading hubs built jointly with the neighboring countries.

As earlier reported, the Government adopted the complex plan for the socioeconomic development of North Kazakhstan for 2021-2025.


Government of Kazakhstan   North Kazakhstan region   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region