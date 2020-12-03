Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

EXPO skating rink to open at Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 December 2020, 17:07
EXPO skating rink to open at Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The long-awaited opening of the IV outdoor ice skating season will take place on December 5 in the territory of the EXPO Business Centre in Nur-Sultan, QazExpoCongress National Company JSC congress and exhibition department reports.

The skating rink is located next to the Nur Alem Future Energy Museum, the city’s brightest and most-visited landmarks. The rink is stretching over 1,300 sq m. It is open for free from 12:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Wearing of masks and social distancing are mandatory. Ice skates and sports equipment will be aired dry and disinfected after each use.


Sport   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site