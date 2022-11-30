Go to the main site
    Expo of halal products in Istanbul drew 32,000 visitors

    30 November 2022, 13:15

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Held last week in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul, the 9th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Halal Expo attracted around 32,000 visitors from 39 countries, Anadolu Agency reports.

    In the four-day event, with Anadolu Agency as the global communications partner, nearly 450 firms from Türkiye and other countries ehibited their products made in line with Islamic rules for cleanliness and safety.

    During the event, 4,486 B2B meetings were also held.

    Yunus Ete, head of the World Halal Summit Council, said the expo generated a business volume of $1 billion.

    «We have already started working for our fair in 2023,» he said.

    «We will hold a stronger and bigger organization, where we will celebrate its 10th anniversary.»

    Photo: aa.com.tr
