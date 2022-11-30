Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Expo of halal products in Istanbul drew 32,000 visitors

30 November 2022, 13:15
Expo of halal products in Istanbul drew 32,000 visitors

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Held last week in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul, the 9th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Halal Expo attracted around 32,000 visitors from 39 countries, Anadolu Agency reports.

In the four-day event, with Anadolu Agency as the global communications partner, nearly 450 firms from Türkiye and other countries ehibited their products made in line with Islamic rules for cleanliness and safety.

During the event, 4,486 B2B meetings were also held.

Yunus Ete, head of the World Halal Summit Council, said the expo generated a business volume of $1 billion.

«We have already started working for our fair in 2023,» he said.

«We will hold a stronger and bigger organization, where we will celebrate its 10th anniversary.»

Photo: aa.com.tr


Теги:
Read also
China’s Jiang Zemin passes away
Brazil generates 159 thousand formal jobs in October
Japan's Oct. Industrial output falls 2.6% on month
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay over 60,000 amid concerns of winter surge
Iran registers zero COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours
Producer prices up 28% in Oct, down 3.3% mt-on-mt in Italy
Russia records 4,928 daily COVID cases, 53 deaths — crisis center
U.S. weekly flu hospitalizations hit record high since 2010
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan willing to increase exports of 135 commodity items to China – Kazakh PM
2 Tokayev meets with IFRI founder Thierry de Montbrial
3 Kazakhstan-France sales for 9 months hit USD 2.5 bln
4 Kazakh President greeted in solemn ceremony in Paris
5 TPP accident in Ekibastuz: Heating points opened in schools and entertainment centers

News