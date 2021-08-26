Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Society

Expo dated to 30th anniversary of Semipalatinsk testing site closure unveiled

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 August 2021, 12:51
Expo dated to 30th anniversary of Semipalatinsk testing site closure unveiled

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Well-known artist and activist of anti-nuclear movement Karipbek Kuyukov opened an exhibition, dated to the closure of the Semipalatinsk testing site, in the Karaganda Friendship House.

Besides, a roundtable themed Nuclear-weapon-free Kazakhstan – the country of peace and accord was held online with participation of public figures, scientists, activists of ethnic groups, and Zhangyru Joly youth movement.

As stated there, this year Kazakhstan marks the 30th anniversary of Independence which coincides with the 30th anniversary of closure of the Semipalatinsk testing site. On August 29 Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev declared the testing site closed celebrating Kazakhstan as a peaceful country.

photo

August 29 is a special date not only for Kazakhstan but also for the whole anti-nuclear community. The first tests in Semipalatinsk were conducted on August 29, 1949. 42 years later on August 29 the testing ground was shut down by the decree of President of Kazakh SSR Nursultan Nazarbayev. Since 2010 it is observed as the International Day against Nuclear Tests.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Karaganda region    Exhibition   Nuclear disarmament   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital