    Expo dated to 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s UN membership unveils in Nur-Sultan

    1 March 2022, 20:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An exhibition, devoted to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s accession to the UN, opened at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Kazinform reports.

    Deputy FM Roman Vassilenko, UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan, Ms. Michaela Friberg-Storey and director of the Kazakh Presidential Archives Aliya Mustafina took part in the opening ceremony.

    The exhibition features materials concerning the key stages of the development of relations between Kazakhstan and the UN, official letters and photos. Vassilenko said that the exhibition reflects the history of close and fruitful cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN.

    As stated there, Kazakhstan joined the UN 30 years ago on March 2.

    He noted that the expo tells through documents and photos the history of the development of Kazakhstan-UN high-level cooperation for the past three decades.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

