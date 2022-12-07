Expo dated to 30 years of Kazakhstan’s accession to UN being held in Vienna

7 December 2022, 16:37

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - In the period from December 5 to December 16, 2022, a thematic exhibition is being held at the United Nations Office in Vienna, completing a series of events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's accession to the UN. The exhibition includes materials such as texts of resolutions, official letters, photographs, and archival videos, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The exhibition presents the main milestones of cooperation with the universal organization, including the visits of the UN Secretary-General to Kazakhstan, the country's chairmanship in the UN Security Council and membership in the UN Human Rights Council, the announcement of August 29 as the International Day against Nuclear Tests and many others.

Employees of the UN building and its visitors, foreign diplomats, and journalists as well as students who are interning in international organizations in Vienna will be able to enjoy the exhibition until the end of next week.

Photo: gov.kz