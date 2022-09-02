2 September 2022 14:40

Expo City Dubai welcomes first visitors

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Expo City Dubai welcomed its first visitors on Thursday with guests enjoying an early look at two of its popular attractions ahead of the official opening on 1st October.

Fans of Expo 2020 Dubai – the first ever World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia – marked the start of Expo City Dubai's journey by visiting Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, WAM reports.

Peruvian-Canadians Chris and Patricia Diaz, who were the first visitors to Alif, spent a month in the UAE during Expo 2020 Dubai, but didn't manage to experience all the pavilions and attractions. They were delighted to be back.

Patricia said, «Alif is one of the pavilions we were unable to visit because it was so busy.»

Chris said «We heard great things about Alif and were captivated by the outside, so we knew that the inside had to be wonderful too. It's a really insightful experience and a great way to remind us of the huge efforts made by the human race – and how the UAE has participated in all of this – as well as of the special times we are living in. I think it gave us a good opportunity to see that there is a lot more to come in the future.»

Filipino family Virgilo, Majin and June Pearl Hicasio, were the first to arrive at Terra. Virgilo, a Dubai resident, was excited to bring his wife and daughter to Terra as part of their Dubai vacation.

Virgilo said, «I was able to visit most of the pavilions during Expo 2020 Dubai – around 190 of them – but this is the first time for my family, so we are very happy to be here.»

Terra – a world-class example of sustainable best practice in action – inspires visitors to revaluate their relationship with the environment with an immersive journey through the ocean and forest. Alif transports inquisitive explorers through time and across new horizons to discover how mobility has driven human progress throughout history and enabled our ever-growing desire to break new frontiers.

Фото: wam.ae