Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.04 eur/kzt 504.09

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.12
Weather:
Astana-10-12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Expo 2030 a priority says Italian PM Meloni

    27 January 2023, 17:52

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's winning the Expo 2030 universal exposition for Rome is a priority for the government and the country is extremely well qualified to land the bid, Premier Giorgia Meloni said tjis week, ANSA reports.

    Italy has all the right cards to host a major world event under the banner of sustainability, innovation and urban regeneration, Meloni told visiting Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), Dimitri Kerkentzes, at the premier's office in Rome, the office said in a statement.
    During the meeting, which was also attended by the President of the Promoting Committee, Amb. Giampiero Massolo, Meloni reiterated that EXPO 2030 is a national priority and Rome's candidacy has the support of Italian citizens and all the national and territorial institutions involved at every level.



    Photo: ANSA

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    KazMunayGas, ENI agree on construction of hybrid power plant in Mangistau rgn
    Record number of organ donations in Italy in 2022
    Many Italian regions on alert over extreme weather
    Italy's COVID-19 incidence and Rt drop
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina to face Aryna Sabalenka in AO 2023 final
    2 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina earns $1.2mln in prize money after reaching AO 2023 final
    3 CELAC: Eradication of hunger included in Buenos Aires Declaration
    4 Weather warning in place for 10 Kazakh rgns
    5 S. Korea aims to become one of the world’s top 3 AI powerhouses by 2027: PM