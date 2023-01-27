Expo 2030 a priority says Italian PM Meloni

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's winning the Expo 2030 universal exposition for Rome is a priority for the government and the country is extremely well qualified to land the bid, Premier Giorgia Meloni said tjis week, ANSA reports.

Italy has all the right cards to host a major world event under the banner of sustainability, innovation and urban regeneration, Meloni told visiting Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), Dimitri Kerkentzes, at the premier's office in Rome, the office said in a statement.

During the meeting, which was also attended by the President of the Promoting Committee, Amb. Giampiero Massolo, Meloni reiterated that EXPO 2030 is a national priority and Rome's candidacy has the support of Italian citizens and all the national and territorial institutions involved at every level.

Photo: ANSA