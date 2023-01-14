Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Explosion hits gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia

14 January 2023, 13:24
Explosion hits gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia

ANKARA. KAZINFORM A gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia was hit by an explosion Friday evening, Lithuania’s gas transmission operator said, Anadolu Agency reported.

The explosion in the northern Pasvalys district caused no material damage or casualties, Amber Grid said in a statement, adding that fire is being extinguished by the fire brigades that immediately arrived on the scene.

The gas transmission system in the area consists of two parallel pipelines, and according to initial information the explosion occurred in one of them, it said, noting that the other pipeline was not damaged.

«The gas supply through the damaged pipeline was immediately interrupted, but the Pasvalys district consumers are already being supplied with gas through the adjacent pipeline,» the statement said.

The gas pipeline where the fire broke out is used to supply gas to the northern part of Lithuania and to transport gas to Latvia.

«We regret this incident ... immediately started to investigate the circumstances of the incident and ensure gas supply to consumers,» Nemunas Biknius, CEO of the company, said.

«At the moment, all our efforts and those of the responsible services are focused on containing the consequences of the fire and ensuring safety.»


Photo: Anadolu Agency


Related news
Condition of man who fell from 8th-floor balcony in Karaganda moderately severe, doctors say
Теги:
Read also
China says 60,000 people have died of Covid since early December
36 bodies recovered from crashed passenger plane in Nepal
S. Korean population falls for 3rd consecutive year in 2022
COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Sat. tally in 3 months in South Korea
COVID-19 in Italy: Incidence down, Rt transmission number up
Russia records 5,078 daily COVID cases, 47 deaths — crisis center
Philippine rains, floods kill 17
Expiration of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot in Brazil raised to 18 months
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jan 15
2 Daily COVID-19 count decreases twofold in Kazakhstan
3 January 15. Today's Birthdays
4 January 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Kazakh FM meets Ambassador of Malaysia

News