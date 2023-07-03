Go to the main site
    Explosion heard in Tokyo's Shimbashi district: police

    3 July 2023, 14:45

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM The sound of an explosion was heard and smoke seen on Monday from a building in Tokyo's Shimbashi district, police said, Kyodo reports.

    At least three people were injured in the incident, the police said, adding that none are in life-threatening condition.

    An emergency call was made by an eyewitness to the police at around 3:15 p.m.

    A fire broke out on the second floor of the building, according to the police.

    The site is in an area filled with eateries and businesses, located around 300 meters west of JR Shimbashi Station.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

