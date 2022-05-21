Explosion at pharmacy leaves at least one dead in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – An explosion destroyed a building of a pharmacy in Shymkent city. One person is reportedly dead, local police said Saturday, Kazinform reports.

The explosion occurred at around 12:00 in Iglyayev Street in the city of Shymkent. It happened next to a local maternity clinic.

In addition, as a result of the blast a residential complex and seven cars were damaged.

Firefighters summoned to the scene extinguished a fire which had been caused by the explosion. The total area of the fire was 55 sq.m.

One person was killed at the scene of the blast. No more casualties or injuries were reported. The police are investigating the cause of the blast.



