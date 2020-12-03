‘Exploring Kazakhstan: young country, ancient land’ presentation held in Ottawa

OTTAWA. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Canada, together with the International Club of Ottawa, organized an online presentation on the topic: «Exploring Kazakhstan: young country, ancient land», Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The presentation, timed to coincide with the Independence Day of Kazakhstan, aroused wide interest among the local audience. The event was attended by more than 50 participants, including representatives of foreign embassies accredited in Canada, members of the International Club of Ottawa, as well as invited public circles of the capital of Canada.

As part of the presentation to the public of Ottawa, information about the history of origin, culture, traditions and customs of the Kazakhs was presented in an educational form. In addition, the participants were able to get acquainted with the achievements of independent Kazakhstan and the modern way of life in our country.

During the Q&A session, the participants were interested in national cuisine and tourist tours to Kazakhstan. At the end of the event, the participants expressed their desire to visit Kazakhstan and thanked the Embassy for the informative information about the country.

The International Club of Ottawa is an open non-profit public organization in Canada, which is a platform for the exchange of information and organization of communications between representatives of the diplomatic, business and academic circles of Ottawa.