Explore Jana Qazaqstan photo exposition to unveil in Astana
12 October 2022, 13:45

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A photo exposition Explore Jana Qazaqstan will open October 14, at 05:00pm, at the Mega Silk Way shopping mall in Astana.

The team of Explore Jana Qazaqstan together with the editorial board of National Geographic Qazaqstan with the support of Samsung Kazakhstan held five expeditions to the regions of Kazakhstan, including Turkistan, Almaty, East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform reports.

The goal of the expeditions is to popularize tourist destinations through the lens of photo and video cameras of the best Kazakhstani photographers, journalists and travel bloggers as well as to give a fresh impetus to further development of domestic tourism in Kazakhstan.

More than 3,500 pictures were taken during the expeditions. The best of them will be showcased at the exposition, which will last till November 14.


