Experts suggest improving lifestyle to prevent osteoporosis

BEIJING. KAZINFORM As Sunday marks World Osteoporosis Day, Chinese experts have suggested improving lifestyles to prevent osteoporosis, and that middle-aged people and seniors should seek diagnosis and treatment as early as possible.

Above all, a balanced diet is critical, as one should increase the intake of calcium, ensure the proper amount of protein and reduce the intake of salt, according to Xia Weibo, an expert at Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Xinhua reports.

«Too much smoking, drinking, caffeine and carbonated beverages all add to the risks of osteoporosis,» he said.

Xia also suggested moderate exercise which strengthens bones and enhances the body's flexibility and balance, and at least 20 minutes of exposure to sunlight every day, which makes up for the relative lack of vitamin D in China's dietary structure.

«People of any age group should pay more attention to the prevention of osteoporosis, as one's early lifestyle is closely related to whether he or she will suffer from the disease,» said Bu Jianli, an orthopedist at Bethune International Peace Hospital.

Those who might be more prone to the disease should undergo osteoporosis examinations as early as possible, he added.

Around 19.2 percent of Chinese people aged above 50 suffer from osteoporosis, while the number for people aged over 65 is 32 percent, official data shows.