Experts from European Commission to assess flight safety in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The European Commission has arrived with an official visit to Kazakhstan to assess the level of control and oversight of flight safety in the country. The safety assessment will be carried by experts of the European Commission with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Union's member states, Kazinform cites the website of the Civil Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan.

During the visit, the Kazakh delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev and Director General of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan Peter Griffiths will meet with experts of the Flight Safety Committee of the European Commission and the Ambassador of the European Union in Kazakhstan Mr. Kestutis Yankauskas.

The primary objective is to verify whether the control and oversight of air operators are carried out by the aviation authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan in compliance with international flight safety standards. The European Commission experts will visit the Civil Aviation Committee, the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan, and domestic airlines Air Astana, Qazaq air and B&K AERO KZ.

The Commission's experts will check the ability of the aviation authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan to exercise effective control and supervision over air operators in Kazakhstan. In addition, the visit will be aimed at confirming that the aviation authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan can not only ensure compliance with flight safety rules but also identify any significant risks and take adequate measures to control the risks.



