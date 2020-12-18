Experts discuss consumer rights protection in EAEU, CIS

MINSK. KAZINFORM The 18th meeting of the CIS Advisory Council on Consumer Rights Protection was held at the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being (Rospotrebnadzor) on 17 December, BelTA learned from the Economic Cooperation Department at the CIS Executive Committee.

The meeting was attended by members of the advisory council from Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and representatives of the CIS Executive Committee, the Eurasian Economic Commission and public associations in the field of consumer rights protection of the CIS countries, BelTA reports.

The members of the advisory council discussed joint approaches to implement the resolution of the eighth United Nations Conference on Competition and Consumer Protection, the state policy in consumer rights protection in Uzbekistan, the events dedicated to the CIS 30th anniversary, protection of consumer rights in online shopping and the development of the integration in the field of consumer rights protection in the Eurasian Economic Union.

The council reviewed the preparation of a report on the ongoing work in the CIS states to ensure and protect the rights of consumers amid the coronavirus pandemic.