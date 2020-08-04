Expert says face masks are to be changed more often in hot weather

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Face masks that are mandatory as a means of protection against the novel coronavirus infection should be changed more often in hot weather, Mikhail Lebedev of the Russian sanitary watchdog’s center for molecular diagnosis told TASS on Tuesday.

«Face masks should be changed more often in hot weather because they become wet quicker, their protective layer is destroyed and the efficiency goes down. Apart from that, it is better to refrain from using face masks of dark colors in the summertime,» he said.

According to the expert, one should not be afraid of a heatstroke because of wearing a face mask as facemasks do not hinder thermal exchange.

He also stressed that despite the fact that health risks from the coronavirus infection are low in hot weather, wearing face masks is obligatory. «Individual protective gear is obligatory in all public places where it is impossible to keep a social distance, such as shops, public transport, in museums, during sightseeing trips,» he stressed.

Source: TASS