Expert says all vaccines effective despite coronavirus mutation

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The COVID-19 genome’s mutation detected in the United Kingdom has not affected the antigenic structure and all developed vaccines will be effective against the new strain, virologist and chief researcher at the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Viktor Zuyev said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

«The mutations of the coronavirus genome did not affect the virus antigenic structure and therefore all those vaccines, which are being created, which are being prepared, which are already being used, are quite effective and this effort needs to <...> continue,» Zuyev said, TASS reports.

The virologist stressed the need to comply with the requirements for preventing the coronavirus spread, noting the importance of continuing the effort on vaccinating citizens.

On December 14, Britain’s Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said British scientists had identified a new coronavirus strain that might be to blame for high infection rates in southeastern England. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said according to preliminary findings the new virus strain appeared to be spreading more rapidly. Some countries, including Russia, have suspended flights with the UK over concerns about the virus mutation.

Earlier, Deputy Director for Research of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Alexander Gorelov said there was no official confirmation that the new mutated strain of the coronavirus was 70% more contagious than more established strains.



