Expert praises Nursultan Nazarbayev’s role in the development of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Well-known public figure Marat Bashimov commended Nursultan Nazarbayev’s huge role in the formation and development of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«All international experts attribute the development of our country to the role of the First President of Kazakhstan,» Bashimov said, addressing the international roundtable dated to the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He reminded of the fact that in 2010 Kazakhstan hosted the OSCE Summit where the Astana Declaration was adopted (first declaration in 20 years) and that was largely thanks to Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Bashimov also noted that the Constitution adopted under the leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev in 1995 served as the basis for the implementation of domestic policy of stability and prosperity.

The roundtable was organized by the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.