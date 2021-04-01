Expert highlights ever more important role of Turkic Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In a telephone talk with Kazinform correspondent Deputy Director of the Kazakhstan Strategic Research Institute under the President Sanat Kushkumbayev noted the ever-increasing role of the Turkic Council, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Mr. Kushkumbayev said that the online Turkic Council Summit resulted in the adoption of the Turkic Declaration and the initiatives by the Kazakh side – Honored Chairman First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

«Work was launched on preparing the Turkic world – 2040 strategy and the initiative voiced by the First President of Kazakhstan on transforming the Council into a full-fledged organization;» he said, noting that upping the status of the Council to an organization will greatly enhance the cooperation.

The expert also stressed the ever-increasing role of the Turkic Council.

«The Council is becoming ever more important in terms of economy, politics, and foreign relations following the joining of Uzbekistan, and Hungary’s willingness to integrate,» said Mr. Kushkumbayev, pointing to the future participation of Turkmenistan.

Notably, the informal summit of the Turkic Council took place on March 31, 2021, resuling in the adoption of the Turkestan Declaration.



