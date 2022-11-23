Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Experimental Italian space capsule Mini-IRENE launched

    23 November 2022, 16:49

    ROME. KAZINFORM - An experimental Italian space capsule equipped with technology that enables it to re-enter Earth, the Mini-IRENE, was launched on Wednesday from the Esrange base in Kiruna, Sweden, thanks to an agreement with the Swedish Space Corporation (SSC), ANSA reports.

    Funded by the Italian Space Agency (ASI) as part of the General Support Technology programme of the European Space Agency European Space Agency (ESA), the Mini-IRENE capsule was designed in Campania by the Italian Aerospace Research Centre (Cira), with the Federico II University of Naples and the Ali Scarl consortium, along with Lead Tech, Euro.soft and SRS Ed.

    The capsule's main goal is to test an innovative deployment-and-thermal-protection system with a 250 km altitude suborbital mission.

    After returning into the atmosphere, the Mini-IRENE's special umbrella shape enables it to have a stable parachuted flight and a low-speed landing, without additional deceleration systems.

    Photo: ansa.it
    Space exploration World News Space
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Italian PM presents ‘courageous’ 35-bn-euro budget
    COVID in Italy: Admissions up 9.8%, ICUs up 21.7%
    Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
    300 decision makers and space agencies from 45 countries to participate in Abu Dhabi Space Debate: Sarah Al Amiri
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Storm alert issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan
    3 Middle Eastern leaders extend congratulations to President Tokayev on re-election
    4 In contemplation of miracles: 'The Snow Queen' to be premiered at Astana Ballet
    5 12 Kazakhstanis to vie in ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating events in Almaty